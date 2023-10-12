Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 7,700 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Livent by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 68.2% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 16.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.77.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.55. 3,622,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,806. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.85. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

