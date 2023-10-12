Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $269,000 Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 423,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,417. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

