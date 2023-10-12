Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Increases Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MBC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 370,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

