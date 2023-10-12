Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $204,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 790,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,848,000 after acquiring an additional 34,219 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 259,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,096,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 37.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

AeroVironment Stock Down 2.2 %

AVAV stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.67. 94,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,076. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.53.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

