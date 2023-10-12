Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $358,000 Investment in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gravity by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gravity by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $457.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.28 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 37.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRVY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gravity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

