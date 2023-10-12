Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAC. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 46,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAC traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.17. 72,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $2.1322 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

