Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,722. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Stories

