Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $8.50 on Thursday, reaching $269.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.67. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.12 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.24.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

