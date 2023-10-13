49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Shares Up 25%

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 443,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 102,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

