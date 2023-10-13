5,510 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.77. The company had a trading volume of 450,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.43 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.