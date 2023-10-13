5,528 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

