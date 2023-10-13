Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 269.6% from the September 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AOD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,892. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $8.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

