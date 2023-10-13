Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,560 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for about 4.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $36,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 367,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock worth $2,075,260. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

