Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.84

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.84 and traded as high as C$17.48. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.77, with a volume of 2,680 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADN

Acadian Timber Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$284.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.84.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 42.32%. The firm had revenue of C$20.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.7847222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

About Acadian Timber

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.