Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.4% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.57. 28,380,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,651,598. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,275.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

