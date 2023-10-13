Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 169.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
NYSE:ADC traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $54.90. 772,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,800,129.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 119,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.
