AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEURFree Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 4.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned about 1.88% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $82,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $49.50. 147,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.