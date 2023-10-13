Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 40,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,630,708.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $2,857,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,720. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

