Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.35.

NYSE:ALB traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,199. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

