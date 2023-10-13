Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,231. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

