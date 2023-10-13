Amandla Mk Trust Sells 1,601 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $71,900.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,244,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,621,348.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

National Research Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NRC stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. National Research Co. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.45.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of National Research by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of National Research by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

