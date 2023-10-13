American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,946. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average is $161.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

