AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Update

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AMMO Stock Performance
NASDAQ:POWWP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. AMMO has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $26.39.
AMMO Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
AMMO Company Profile
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMMO
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.