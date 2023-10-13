AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Update

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMMO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWWP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. AMMO has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

