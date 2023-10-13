AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Boosted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.46. 198,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,140. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.10 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.