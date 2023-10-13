Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE: LAAC) in the last few weeks:

10/5/2023 – Lithium Americas (Argentina) is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Lithium Americas (Argentina) is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Lithium Americas (Argentina) is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Lithium Americas (Argentina) is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,793,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,850. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.