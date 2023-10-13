Ankr Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $189.19 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00021251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,878.15 or 1.00046870 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01859411 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $8,126,935.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

