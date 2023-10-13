Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,128.46 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $51.54 million and approximately $10,128.46 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,757.32 or 0.06541152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.