ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.48% of ANSYS worth $137,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 27.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.78. 40,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,497. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.92. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

