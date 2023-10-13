Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

AON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $16.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.04. 658,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.06. AON has a 52-week low of $270.30 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,008,000 after purchasing an additional 256,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,197,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

