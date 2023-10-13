APENFT (NFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.36 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, APENFT has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $303.36 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,105,682,877,398 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

