Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 91,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

