ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.79. 2,120,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,175.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

