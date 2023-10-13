Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.05

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as low as C$0.93. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.
Azimut Exploration Trading Down 3.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
