AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

AZZ Trading Up 0.5 %

AZZ stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.27. AZZ has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently -34.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AZZ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AZZ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AZZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

