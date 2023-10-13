Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $152.35 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $152.35 million and $952,190.88 worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003579 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006133 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 206,081,392,805,169,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 206,083,758,359,115,904 with 144,277,080,695,179,520 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $835,155.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.