Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Up 104.3% in September

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the September 15th total of 210,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $26,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,733,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,058 shares of company stock worth $502,631. 27.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 50.6% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 537,565 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 0.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Backblaze by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 177,797 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $194.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%. The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

