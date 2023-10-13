Banco Bradesco S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. 20,100,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,491,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

