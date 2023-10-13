Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BCS dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Barclays Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,030,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Barclays by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Barclays by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

