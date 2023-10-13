Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $48.30

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.30, but opened at $45.98. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 1,533 shares changing hands.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $584.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

