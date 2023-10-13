Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 272.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Transphorm Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 4,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,370. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 114.30% and a negative net margin of 189.65%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

