Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,840 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

