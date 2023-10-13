Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 312,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BIOR

Biora Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,275. Biora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 924,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Biora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.