Bitcoin Cash Price Down 6% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $216.84 or 0.00807534 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.23 billion and $135.57 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,851.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00126543 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,530,788 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

