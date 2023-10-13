Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the September 15th total of 120,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 20.2 %

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 796,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,161. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $500.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $347,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $6,444,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $14,291,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $45,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Stories

