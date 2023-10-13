BlackRock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $318.50

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEEP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.50 ($3.90) and traded as low as GBX 318.50 ($3.90). BlackRock Emerging Europe shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($3.90), with a volume of 1,038 shares traded.
BlackRock Emerging Europe Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.50.
About BlackRock Emerging Europe
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Emerging Europe
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Emerging Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Emerging Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.