BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 218.1% from the September 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $1,188,312.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,016,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,457,771.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,761,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,046 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of BIGZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.86. 927,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,381. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

