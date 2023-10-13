BNB Market Cap Reaches $31.74 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $31.74 billion and $290.24 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $206.30 or 0.00767897 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,845,003 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
