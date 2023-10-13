BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.17. 187,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $109.62.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.