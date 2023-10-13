BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Garmin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.17. 187,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $109.62.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Garmin
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.