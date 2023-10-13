BNC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $565.47. The company had a trading volume of 433,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,592. The business has a 50 day moving average of $555.15 and a 200 day moving average of $529.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The company has a market cap of $250.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

