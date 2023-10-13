BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

WFC traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,175,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,795,725. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

